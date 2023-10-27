Quiz! Can you name the Spurs XI from their first game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Six minutes on the clock, 11 players to guess!

Tottenham's 2-0 win at home to Fulham on Monday night saw Spurs move out on their own at the top of the Premier League, two points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal with nine rounds played.

Ange Postecoglou's side now face Crystal Palace in another London derby on Friday night as they look to extend their lead at the top before their rivals play at the weekend – this time away from home at Selhurst Park.

Spurs' first-ever game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium came against Palace back in April 2019 and that match also ended in a 2-0 win for the Lilywhites.

Can you name the starting XI chosen by Mauricio Pochettino for the inaugural Premier League fixture at the new Spurs stadium?

