Quiz! Can you name the top 19 scorers from the 2007/08 Premier League season?

The 2007/08 season was pretty much Maximum Premier League – i.e. probably Richie Rich Scudamore’s favourite season until we finally get one with a 39th game in Qatar.

The ‘big four’ of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool claimed the top four spots for a third successive year, while English clubs dominated in Europe with three of the four Champions League semi-finalists hailing from this sceptered isle.

It was a good season for goals too, boasting the Premier League's highest-scoring game (Portsmouth 7-4 Reading) and a Manchester United player plundering 31 goals in 34 matches.

It wasn’t such a great season for Derby, mind you. They were relegated as early as March – and as they barely made it into double figures for points (11), it’s no surprise that they don’t have a player who hit double figures in goals for the season (their top scorer Kenny Miller got four).

Still, we’re not interested in those who didn’t score 10+ league goals that season - we want to test you on the 19 players who did. Five minutes are on the clock for you to guess away, then let us know your score @FourFourTwo (we’ll retweet the best), before challenging some mates. Probably not ones who support Derby.

