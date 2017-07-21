Quiz! Can you name the top 21 scorers from the 2006/07 Premier League season?

The last three Premier Leagues had been won by London clubs thanks to Arsenal’s Invincibles and back-to-back championships from Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea machine. However, Manchester United’s buccaneering young bucks bounced back in 2006/07 to wrap up the title.

Elsewhere, the 15,000th Premier League goal was scored by Fulham defender Maurice Volz, while Tottenham keeper Paul Robinson scored against Watford via an 83-yard free-kick.

However, neither man made it into double figures for the season (indeed Robinson fell nine league goals short - for shame), which is what we’re quizzing you on today. We’ve put five minutes on the clock to try to get as close as you can to all 21. Let us know how you fared @FourFourTwo, then challenge some friends while you’re at it. Good luck!

