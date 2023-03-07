Ranked! The Premier League's all-time foreign top scorers

The list of Premier League all-time top scorers is dominated by Englishmen. That's no surprise – local lads are weened on the English game from birth, and also possess the advantage of spending their entire careers in England (traditionally speaking, at least).

Indeed, of the top 10 scorers in Barclays history, only two come from overseas, and you have to get down to fifth place before you bump into the first foreigner. But moving to a new country and banging them in for fun is an achievement worthy of respect. Here, we celebrate the greatest Premier League goal-scorers from abroad.

10. Sadio Mane (111)

(Image credit: Getty)

Games: 263

Clubs: Southampton, Liverpool

The Senegalese forward left these shores only recently, joining Bayern in 2022, but for eight seasons proved himself to be one of the most devastating players in England's top-flight. For Saints, Mane was a blur of speed and energy - best encapsulated by his two minute and 56 second hat-trick against Aston Villa in 2015 – but it was at Liverpool he evolved into a lethal predator. Alongside Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino, Mane helped form one of the Premier League's most iconic front threes, and was key in the club's recent successes under Jürgen Klopp.

9. Romelu Lukaku (121)

(Image credit: Getty)

Games: 278

Clubs: Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Manchester United

Big Rom first arrived at Chelsea in 2011, a highly-touted yet raw youngster in need of some fine-tuning. He received that on loan at West Brom, where he scored 17 goals in a breakout 2012/13 campaign. Subsequent moves to Everton and Manchester United yielded many more goals, though a return to Chelsea from Inter in 2021 would prove disastrous. We may have seen the last of the Belgian target man on these shores.

8. Dwight Yorke (123)

(Image credit: PA Images)

Games: 375

Clubs: Aston Villa, Man United, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, Sunderland

Sensational performances for Aston Villa prompted Sir Alex Ferguson to stump up a hefty £12.8 million for Trinidad & Tobago international Yorke in 1998. It would prove a bargain, as the striker's telepathic partnership with Englishman Andy Cole helped deliver an unprecedented treble in 1999. Yorke scored 48 of his goals for the Red Devils, before linking up with Cole again at Blackburn in 2002.

7. Robbie Keane (125)

(Image credit: Getty)

Games: 349

Clubs: Coventry City, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, West Ham United, Aston Villa

Premier League fans were treated to the nippy Irishman's legendary celebration a neat 125 times between 1999 and 2012. Keane's lightning speed and deadly finishing saw him play for some of Europe's top clubs throughout his career, with the vast majority of his strikes coming for Tottenham between 2002 and 2008.

6. Nicolas Anelka (125)

(Image credit: Getty)

Games: 364

Clubs: Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea, West Brom

Le Sulk arrived at Arsenal in 1997, swiftly won PFA Young Player of the Year and then headed on a world tour of clubs. He returned to these shores to represent no fewer than five further sides, scoring another 102 Premier League goals after his Gunners spell. His 19-goal haul for Chelsea in 2008/09 even earned him that season's golden boot.

5. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (127)

(Image credit: Getty)

Games: 288

Clubs: Leeds, Chelsea, Middlesborough, Charlton Athletic

Born in Suriname, but representing the Netherlands at international level, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink achieved cult status among Premier League fans thanks to his thunderous shot and tenacious style of play. He scored the lion's share of his Premier League goals for Chelsea, for whom he hit 69 in 136 outings.

4. Mohamed Salah (131)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Games: 218

Clubs: Chelsea, Liverpool

The only active Premier League player on this list, Salah recently became Liverpool's record Premier League goal-scorer, overtaking Robbie Fowler's tally of 128 with a brace against Man United in early March. The Egyptian also managed two in an earlier, less-successful stint at Chelsea. He may end up a lot further up this list.

3. Robin van Persie (144)

(Image credit: Getty)

Games: 280

Clubs: Arsenal, Man United

Dutchman Van Persie was brought to England by Arsene Wenger in 2004, swapping boyhood club Feyenoord for the Gunners in a £2.75 million switch. It would prove a bargain, as RVP scored 96 times in 194 Arsenal appearances. He then broke supporters' hearts by joining arch-rivals Man United, for whom he scored 48 times and lifted the 2013 Premier League title.

2. Thierry Henry (175)

(Image credit: Getty)

Games: 258

Clubs: Arsenal

Possibly the greatest player of any nationality to ply his trade in the Premier League, Henry's rise from bandy-legged winger to weapon of mass destruction was a sight to behold. The Frenchman slotted 174 goals for the North London club, lifting two league titles in the process.

1. Sergio Agüero (184)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Games: 275

Clubs: Man City

Despite his relentless brilliance over a full decade at Man City, there's a case to be made that Agüero remains criminally underrated on these shores. The stocky Argentine could score any type of goal, from solo efforts to poacher's tap-ins. He did so on 184 occasions, scoring more goals for one club than any other player until Harry Kane topped him in 2022. Five Premier League titles were delivered thanks to Agüero's prowess in front of goal, including the 2012 edition, City's first top-flight crown in 44 years. The moment that particular gong was sealed has gone down in folklore. FFT swears you will never see anything like him again...