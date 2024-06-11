Euro 2024: Who is Rasmus Hojlund's wife?

So who is Rasmus Hojlund's wife? Having established himself on the field as a certified future star, media attention begins to switch to the striker's private life.

Rasmus Hojlund heads to Euro 2024 ready to shoulder the hopes of a nation after a solid debut campaign for Manchester United this season.

The 21-year-old scored 16 goals in all competitions under Erik ten Hag, a career high total, in an injury-hit and generally underwhelming year for the club as a whole.

Hojlund helped Manchester United to FA Cup success this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is Rasmus Hojlund's wife?

Little is know about the details of Hojlund's relationship with girlfriend Laura Rhod Sondergaard, though the pair confirmed their relationship in the months leading up to his £70 million move to Old Trafford.

Sondergaard, a fellow Dane, can regularly be found supporting Hojlun in the stands with the pair seen celebrating in a viral video following the 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

A keen traveller, Sondergaard regularly updates her 15,000 Instagram followers of her adventures as well as an occasional snap with her goalscoring boyfriend.

Hojlund will likely be Denmark's talisman this summer alongside Wolfsburg forward Jonas Wind, while United team mate Christian Eriksen anchors the side in midfield.

Drawn in the same group as England this season, all eyes will be on Hojlund and his side with serious potential for an upset in germany.

