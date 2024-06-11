Euro 2024: Who is Rasmus Hojlund's wife?

By
published

Who is Rasmus Hojlund's wife? Here's everything you need to know about the Danish forward's other half

Who is Rasmus Hojlund's wife?
(Image credit: Getty Images)

So who is Rasmus Hojlund's wife? Having established himself on the field as a certified future star, media attention begins to switch to the striker's private life. 

Rasmus Hojlund heads to Euro 2024 ready to shoulder the hopes of a nation after a solid debut campaign for Manchester United this season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.