Real Madrid, Barcelona and Saudi Arabia: Every option for Virgil Van Dijk in January transfer window

Virgil van Dijk is one of Liverpool’s key trio that could depart before the end of this season. Like Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, there has been a notable absence of news about a new contract.

That has led to increased speculation in the weeks leading up to the January transfer window. If Liverpool want to avoid losing their captain on a free, they might have to sell mid-way through the season.

It seems unlikely given how well Liverpool have done under new manager Arne Slot, with a Premier League title looking like a distinct possibility. But the sharks will be circling if Van Dijk’s future remains in doubt. We’ve taken a look at some of the Dutchman’s potential destinations.

Real Madrid

Perhaps the most desirable option for a player of Van Dijk’s status, Real Madrid have been repeatedly mentioned as a realistic destination. Los Blancos are in need of defensive reinforcement, too, with Eder Militao and David Alaba out injured. Splashing out on arguably the best centre-back in the world would make sense, then.

But Van Dijk, like Salah and Alexander-Arnold, has an emotional connection to Liverpool, and the prospect of more trophies this season could persuade him to stay. If he does leave, though, a move to Real Madrid seems most likely.

Virgil van Dijk has won it all with Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona

If Real Madrid isn’t a possibility, joining rivals Barcelona could appeal to Van Dijk. The Dutchman has previously expressed his admiration for the club, describing Camp Nou as his favourite stadium and admitting he often watched the Blaugrana play in his youth given the number of top-quality Dutch players there.

Whether Barcelona could afford to sign Van Dijk is another matter. Any switch to Catalonia would be more viable in the summer should the centre-back be available for free, by which point the prospect of representing Barca would feel more romantic.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Saudi Arabia

As with Salah, Van Dijk has been linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia as he approaches the twilight years of his career. The 33-year-old would certainly get a sizeable wage if he opted to follow in the footsteps of ex-team-mates Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino.

Van Dijk has previously turned down advances from the Saudi Pro League, though, and it seems likely he will want to challenge himself at the top level for a few more years before prioritising a hefty salary at an easier level.

Juventus/Inter

Serie A has been home to some iconic centre-backs, many of whom have excelled in the division into their late 30s. Van Dijk could do the same amid reports of interest from Juventus and Inter, with both clubs looking to add further steel to their backlines as they aim to win another Scudetto.

Again, finances are likely to be a sticking point. Neither club have the riches to match the Premier League’s elite or Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious teams. But they can offer Van Dijk a new challenge in a new league. The ultimate decision will lie with the player, and he will certainly not be short of options both in January and beyond.