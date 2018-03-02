Revealed! Which Premier League sides have the hardest – and easiest – run-ins

A hearty thanks to Ben Mayhew (@experimental361) for creating this infographic which illustrates the challenges all 20 Premier League sides faces in their final few months of league action.

Matches against those in the top six are rated red, grey is the mid-table sides (who are above 5-1 to relegated with the bookies), while it’s green for a club battling the drop.

Arsenal face just one other top-six side, as they travel to Manchester United at the end of April. Half of their remaining fixtures are against teams in the relegation mix… against which the Gunners never slip up against. Right?

But it isn’t all great news for Arsenal. Burnley and Leicester, currently seventh and eighth, also have mostly winnable-looking games remaining, so it’s not impossible for one of them to overtake the misfiring north Londoners.

Elsewhere, Brighton and West Ham need to make the most of their games between now and Easter, because both face exclusively top-half opposition from mid-April onwards – including a match apiece against one of the Manchester clubs.

For Crystal Palace, the challenge is more front-loaded. March sees them take on top-six sides in three of their four matches. Yet it’s all green and grey after that, so Palace could well get sucked into the relegation places, before charging back out again. Huddersfield want to get points on the board now, however, as three of their last four games are against the current top six (including trips to Chelsea and Manchester City). Gulp.

Check out how your side's run-in is shaping up below – and for more football graphic goodness, visit experimental361.com.

