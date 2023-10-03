Slovakia Euro 2024 squad: Francesco Calzona's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Slovakia Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as the Falcons look to qualify for their third major tournament
The Slovakia Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with the country looking good to qualify for their third European Championship (and their third in succession).
Slovakia missed out on a place at the 2022 World Cup but are looking good value to make their major tournament return in Germany next summer.
Currently second in their qualifying group, the Falcons are potentially only a couple of wins away from securing a Euro 2024 berth.
Slovakia's squad
Slovakia Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Martin Dubravka (Newcastle)
- GK: Marek Rodak (Fulham)
- GK: Henrich Ravas (Widzew Lodz)
- DF: Peter Pekarik (Hertha Berlin)
- DF: Denis Vavro (Copenhagen)
- DF: Michal Tomic (Mlada Boleslav on loan from Slavia Prague)
- DF: Norbert Gyomber (Salernitana)
- DF: Milan Skriniar (PSG)
- DF: Vernon De Marco (Hatta)
- DF: David Hancko (Feyenoord)
- DF: Martin Valjent (Real Mallorca)
- DF: Matus Kmet (AS Trencin)
- MF: Ondrej Duda (Hellas Verona)
- MF: Laszlo Benes (Hamburg)
- MF: Patrik Hrovovksy (Genk)
- MF: Juraj Kucka (Slovan Bratislava)
- MF: Matus Bero (Bochum)
- MF: Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli)
- MF: Jakub Kadak (Luzern)
- MF: Tomas Suslov (Hellas Verona on loan from Groningen)
- FW: Lubomir Tupta (Slovan Liberec)
- FW: David Duris (MSK Zilina)
- FW: Robert Bozenik (Boavista)
- FW: Robert Polievka (Dukla Banska Bystrica)
- FW: Lukas Haraslin (Sparta Prague)
- FW: Ivan Schranz (Slavia Prague)
- FW: Robert Mak (Sydney FC)
- FW: Adam Zrelak (Warta Poznan)
- FW: Erik Jirka (Viktoria Plzen)
Slovakia Euro 2024 squad numbers
Slovakia manager: Francesco Calzona
Italian Francesco Calzona was named Slovakia manager in 2022, becoming the country's first manager of non-Czechoslovak origin.
This is Calzona's first frontline coaching role, following assistant roles with a string of clubs in his homeland including Napoli.
Slovakia's star player
Stanislav Lobotka
An ever-present as Napoli claimed the 2022/23 Serie A title, Stanislav Lobotka is unquestionably integral to his country's fortunes.
His first international goal came in just his second cap, against England at Wembley in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.
FAQs
How many players are Slovakia allowed to take to Euro 2024?
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
