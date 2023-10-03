Slovakia Euro 2024 squad: Francesco Calzona's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Slovakia Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with the country looking good to qualify for their third European Championship (and their third in succession).

Slovakia missed out on a place at the 2022 World Cup but are looking good value to make their major tournament return in Germany next summer.

Currently second in their qualifying group, the Falcons are potentially only a couple of wins away from securing a Euro 2024 berth.

Slovakia's squad

Slovakia Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Martin Dubravka (Newcastle)

GK: Marek Rodak (Fulham)

GK: Henrich Ravas (Widzew Lodz)

DF: Peter Pekarik (Hertha Berlin)

DF: Denis Vavro (Copenhagen)

DF: Michal Tomic (Mlada Boleslav on loan from Slavia Prague)

DF: Norbert Gyomber (Salernitana)

DF: Milan Skriniar (PSG)

DF: Vernon De Marco (Hatta)

DF: David Hancko (Feyenoord)

DF: Martin Valjent (Real Mallorca)

DF: Matus Kmet (AS Trencin)

MF: Ondrej Duda (Hellas Verona)

MF: Laszlo Benes (Hamburg)

MF: Patrik Hrovovksy (Genk)

MF: Juraj Kucka (Slovan Bratislava)

MF: Matus Bero (Bochum)

MF: Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli)

MF: Jakub Kadak (Luzern)

MF: Tomas Suslov (Hellas Verona on loan from Groningen)

FW: Lubomir Tupta (Slovan Liberec)

FW: David Duris (MSK Zilina)

FW: Robert Bozenik (Boavista)

FW: Robert Polievka (Dukla Banska Bystrica)

FW: Lukas Haraslin (Sparta Prague)

FW: Ivan Schranz (Slavia Prague)

FW: Robert Mak (Sydney FC)

FW: Adam Zrelak (Warta Poznan)

FW: Erik Jirka (Viktoria Plzen)

Slovakia Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Slovakia manager: Francesco Calzona

Francesco Calzona, Slovakia manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian Francesco Calzona was named Slovakia manager in 2022, becoming the country's first manager of non-Czechoslovak origin.

This is Calzona's first frontline coaching role, following assistant roles with a string of clubs in his homeland including Napoli.

Slovakia's star player

Stanislav Lobotka

Stanislav Lobtoka (Image credit: Getty Images)

An ever-present as Napoli claimed the 2022/23 Serie A title, Stanislav Lobotka is unquestionably integral to his country's fortunes.

His first international goal came in just his second cap, against England at Wembley in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

FAQs