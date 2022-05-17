Southampton v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Southampton v Liverpool live stream, Tuesday 17 May, 7.45pm BST

Liverpool must beat Southampton on Tuesday to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

It was close to being a perfect weekend for the Reds. After winning the FA Cup on Saturday by beating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley, Jurgen Klopp and his players watched West Ham storm into a 2-0 lead against Manchester City on Sunday.

Jarrod Bowen's brace in the first half threatened to blow the title race wide open, but City fought back after the break to earn a 2-2 draw. It could have been even better for Pep Guardiola's men, but Riyad Mahrez missed the chance to win the game for the champions by failing to convert from the penalty spot.

The result at the London Stadium ultimately keeps City's fate in their own hands: if they beat Aston Villa on the final day, they will be champions of England for a fourth time in five years.

That does not mean Tuesday's encounter at St Mary's is insignificant, though. Liverpool can move back to within a point of City by overcoming Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, who have lost only one of their last 10 matches in the Premier League. Southampton are now safe from relegation, but only because the teams below them in the table have run out of time to close the gap.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were both forced off by injuries in the FA Cup final, and both players will need to be assessed by the club's medical team. Andy Robertson appeared to pick up a knock in injury time against Chelsea, while Fabinho missed the whole match and is a doubt for this one.

Southampton will be unable to call upon the services of Tino Livramento for the visit of Liverpool, while Fraser Forster and Stuart Armstrong could undergo late fitness tests in a bid to be fit for the Saints' final home game of the campaign.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 17 May, and the game is being broadcast live by Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you're not in New Zealand.

