Switzerland Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Most recent call-ups

The Switzerland Women's World Cup 2023 squad is coming together now, with La Nati preparing for just their second appearance in the tournament.

Finishing second in their qualifying group behind Italy, Switzerland needed the play-offs to reach the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. A last-minute winner in extra-time of their decisive clash with Wales ensured they reached the tournament in dramatic circumstances.

Ranked 20th in the World, Switzerland are an inexperienced nation on the international stage, having appeared in just one previous World Cup, in 2015. On that occasion they reached the round of 16, with Canada knocking them out 1-0 on home turf. A failure to qualify in 2019 means they have something to prove this time around, but their squad is certainly strong enough to compete.

Goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann, Arsenal duo Noelle Maritz and Lia Wälti, and Barcelona forward Ana Maria Crnogorčević have all played at least 100 times for their nation, and will prove key players in their quest to reach the knockout rounds once again. Crnogorčević is of particular importance, having bagged 70 times in 145 international games, and being joined by Fabienne Humm and Alisha Lehmann in attack will certainly make them a feared opposition.

Ramona Bachmann will hopefully be back from injury, too, the 32-year-old a prolific forward with 57 goals in 130 games for Switzerland.

A failure to win in any of their four games of 2023 isn't ideal preparation, though, and manager Inka Grings will hope her aggressive, front-foot football will prove too much for their opponents.

Switzlerand are in World Cup Group A with New Zealand, Norway and the Philippines, their first World Cup fixture is against the Philippines on July 21 and below are the most recent call-ups ahead of a World Cup squad being announced.

Switzerland Women's World Cup 2023 squad

GK: Gaëlle Thalmann (Real Betis)

GK: Seraina Friedli (Zürich)

GK: Elvira Herzog (RB Leipzig)

GK: Livia Peng (Levante)

DF: Noelle Maritz (Arsenal)

DF: Viola Calligaris (Levante)

DF: Luana Bühler (Hoffenheim)

DF: Julia Stierli (Zürich)

DF: Naomi Mégroz (Zürich)

DF: Lara Marti (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Nadine Riesen (Zürich)

DF: Ella Touon (SGS Essen)

DF: Kattalin Stahl (Servette)

MF: Lia Wälti (Arsenal)

MF: Géraldine Reuteler (Eintracht Frankfurt)

MF: Coumba Sow (Servette)

MF: Sandrine Mauron (Servette)

MF: Riola Xhemaili (Freiburg)

MF: Seraina Piubel (Zürich)

MF: Marion Rey (Zürich)

FW: Ana Maria Crnogorčević (Barcelona)

FW: Fabienne Humm (Zürich)

FW: Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa)

FW: Meriame Terchoun (Dijon)

FW: Aurélie Csillag (Basel)

Switzerland manager

Who is Switzerland's manager?

Inka Grings is the current manager of Switzerland, having taken over the role in 2022. The German native made 96 appearances for her country as a player, before retiring in 2014. Since then she has moved into coaching, managing sides such as MSV Duisburg, FC Viktoria Köln U17, SV 19 Straelen and FC Zürich Frauen before taking up the Swiss job.

A striker as a player, Grings enjoys playing attacking football and encourages her side to get forward as often as possible.

When will the Switzerland squad be announced?

Switzerland will play a friendly against Morocco on July 5 in preparation for the World Cup, meaning the squad will be selected in the next couple of weeks ahead of kicking off their tournament against Philippines on July 21.

How many players are Switzerland allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

The Switzerland Women’s World Cup squad will be made up of 23 players. Despite requests from some countries to extend the squad sizes, as was done with Men’s World Cup in Qatar, they will be limited to a smaller squad of just 23. Grings, therefore, will need to cut down her most recent call-ups.