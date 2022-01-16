Tottenham v Arsenal live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Tottenham v Arsenal live stream, Sunday 16 January, 4.30pm GMT

Two points separate Arsenal and Tottenham ahead of a north London derby that could prove crucial in the Champions League race.

West Ham’s midweek win over Norwich sent them into fourth at the expense of Arsenal, but the Gunners are two points behind with a game in hand.

Spurs are two points adrift of their rivals in sixth, but have two games in hand over them and three over the Hammers.

It promises to be a nail-biting battle for a place in Europe’s top club competition next season, but Sunday’s clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is likely to have a big say in the eventual outcome.

Both sides were in midweek League Cup semi-final action; Spurs lost 1-0 to Chelsea to go out 3-0 on aggregate, while 10-man Arsenal held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in their first leg clash.

Mikel Arteta’s side got the better of their north London neighbours in their first meeting this season, winning 3-1 at the Emirates in September, with all three goals coming before the break.

Conte has since taken over at Tottenham, and his side are unbeaten in eight Premier League matches ahead of Sunday’s game.

However, they will be without key man Son Heung-min, who is out until February with a muscle injury.

Arteta also has selection issues to contend with, as Martin Odegaard missed the League Cup clash with Liverpool following a positive Covid test, and Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 16 January, and the game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

