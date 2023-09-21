Turkey Euro 2024 squad: Stefan Kuntz's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Turkey Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, with Stefan Kuntz's side hoping to book their place at the finals in Germany.

Turkey were tipped as dark horses at the last Euros, only to crash out in the group stage – losing all three games and scoring just one goal in the process.

It goes without saying, then, that, should they qualify this time around – and they're currently on course to do so – much better will be demanded from the Euro 2008 and 2002 World Cup semi-finalists.

Turkey's squad

Turkey Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Mert Gunok (Besiktas)

GK: Altay Bayindir (Manchester United)

GK: Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor)

DF: Zeki Celik (Roma)

DF: Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli)

DF: Caglar Soyuncu (Atletico Madrid)

DF: Kazimcan Karatas (Galatasaray)

DF: Abdulkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray)

DF: Ozan Kabak (Hoffenheim)

DF: Onur Bulut (Besiktas)

DF: Mert Muldur (Fenerbahce)

DF: Cenk Ozkacar (Valencia)

MF: Salih Ozcan (Borussia Dortmund)

MF: Orkun Kokcu (Benfica)

MF: Irfan Kahveci (Fenerbahce)

MF: Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)

MF: Ismael Yuksek (Fenerbahce)

MF: Salih Ucan (Besiktas)

FW: Yusuf Sari (Adana Demirspor)

FW: Halil Dervisoglu (Galatasaray)

FW: Baris Alper Yilmaz (Galatasaray)

FW: Cengiz Under (Fenerbahce)

FW: Bertug Yildrim (Rennes)

FW: Kerem Akturkoglu (Galatasaray)

Turkey Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Turkey manager: Stefan Kuntz

Stefan Kuntz, Turkey manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stefan Kuntz was appointed Turkey boss following the team's disastrous Euro 2020 campaign, succeeding Senol Gunes.

The German won Euro 96 as a player and has previously taken charge of his home country's U21 and U23 sides.

Turkey's star player

Hakan Calhanoglu

Hakan Calhanoglu (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turkey's captain and main man in the middle of the park, Hakan Calhanoglu is one the deadliest strikers of a dead ball around, posing a serious goal threat whenever he stands over a free-kick.

The Inter Milan star has featured for his country at the last two Euros, and he'll be hoping to do so once more in the land of his birth.

