Ukraine Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

Ukraine’s Euro 2020 fixtures begin against the Netherlands in Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena on June 13 in a game that may well decide who tops Group C.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany among the favourites to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Ukraine Euro 2020 fixtures

June 13: Netherlands, 8pm

June 17: North Macedonia, 2pm

June 21: Austria, 5pm

Ukraine head to Euro 2020 in top form and with an eye on the knockout stages after going unbeaten in qualifying.

Under the guidance of national hero Andriy Shevchenko, they impressively topped their group ahead of Portugal, defeating the reigning European champions 2-1 in Kiev in the process.

The Ukrainians have never made it past the group stage in their two previous tournament appearances in 2012 and 2016, but that will certainly be the objective this summer.

They face a tricky opening game against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on June 13, before facing North Macedonia in Bucharest on June 17.

Finally, Ukraine take on Austria in the Romanian capital’s National Arena on June 21.

The winners of Group C will face the third-placed side from Group D, E or F in Budapest.

The group runner-up, meanwhile, will face the winners of Group A in London: Italy, Switzerland, Wales or Turkey.

Ukraine could still advance to the knockout phase if they finish outside the top two of their group, with four last-16 spots available to the best third-placed finishers.