Chris Coleman and Arsene Wenger were the two managers that night at Craven Cottage

It's FourFourTwo quiz time again, and we're throwing it back almost two decades for this one.

Fulham only won eight Premier League games in 2006/07, a season which saw them avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth, but among those victories was a famous triumph over Arsenal.

The Cottagers hadn't beaten the Gunners for 40 years until a memorable November night in West London, when two first-half goals did the damage against Arsene Wenger's side.

QUIZ Can you name every Premier League player with between 80 and 100 goals?

Were you there that night? Can you remember who started the game for the hosts?

Well, here's your chance to test your memory with our latest line-up quiz.

There's no time limit for this one – can you name every member of Chris Coleman's Fulham starting XI?

