Line-up quiz! Can you name Fulham's XI from their 2-1 win over Arsenal in 2006?

By published

Fulham recorded their first Premier League victory against Arsenal 19 years ago, but who played for the Cottagers that night?

Fulham manager Chris Coleman gestures from the touchline during the Premier League match against Arsenal at Craven Cottage in London, UK on 29 November, 2006.
Chris Coleman and Arsene Wenger were the two managers that night at Craven Cottage (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's FourFourTwo quiz time again, and we're throwing it back almost two decades for this one.

Fulham only won eight Premier League games in 2006/07, a season which saw them avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth, but among those victories was a famous triumph over Arsenal.

The Cottagers hadn't beaten the Gunners for 40 years until a memorable November night in West London, when two first-half goals did the damage against Arsene Wenger's side.

TRY NOW

Can you name this former Pompey icon?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ Can you name every Premier League player with between 80 and 100 goals?

Were you there that night? Can you remember who started the game for the hosts?

Well, here's your chance to test your memory with our latest line-up quiz.

There's no time limit for this one – can you name every member of Chris Coleman's Fulham starting XI?

