Line-up quiz! Can you name Fulham's XI from their 2-1 win over Arsenal in 2006?
Fulham recorded their first Premier League victory against Arsenal 19 years ago, but who played for the Cottagers that night?
It's FourFourTwo quiz time again, and we're throwing it back almost two decades for this one.
Fulham only won eight Premier League games in 2006/07, a season which saw them avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth, but among those victories was a famous triumph over Arsenal.
The Cottagers hadn't beaten the Gunners for 40 years until a memorable November night in West London, when two first-half goals did the damage against Arsene Wenger's side.
Were you there that night? Can you remember who started the game for the hosts?
Well, here's your chance to test your memory with our latest line-up quiz.
There's no time limit for this one – can you name every member of Chris Coleman's Fulham starting XI?
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every club in the world's top ten football leagues?
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League champion in order?
Quiz! Can you name every nation England have a 100% record against?
Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 star to play in England?
Quiz! Can you name every player to score at least five Champions League goals for Barcelona?
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Line-up quiz! Can you name Manchester United's XI from their 8-1 win away at Nottingham Forest in 1999?
Quiz! Can you name the club these players ALL played for?