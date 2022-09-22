Wales v Belgium live stream: How to watch the Nations League from anywhere in the world

Wales v Belgium live stream, Thursday 22 September, 7.45pm

Wales will be looking to boost their survival chances in League A by registering a surprise victory over Belgium on Thursday.

Rob Page’s side are in a perilous position in Group A4 after picking up just one point from the first 12 available. They are three points behind third-placed Poland, whom they host next week in Cardiff. But defeat by Belgium on Thursday would lead to relegation if Poland avoid defeat by the Netherlands. If they want to guarantee survival in League A, Wales need to win both of their remaining matches.

That will not be easy. Belgium are chasing top spot and qualification for next year’s Nations League Finals. Three points behind the Netherlands, only a win will realistically do for Roberto Martinez’s men when they host Wales.

But despite the largely disappointing results, Page will have drawn some positives from his team’s campaign to date. Each of their three defeats has been by a single goal. One of them, against Poland, involved a heavily rotated Wales team. Both losses to the Netherlands came with winning goals in second-half stoppage time.

As for Belgium, they have not been entirely convincing aside from a 6-1 thrashing by Poland. They could only draw at the reverse fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium, while their home game against the Dutch brought a 4-1 defeat.

Aaron Ramsey has been left out of the Wales squad due to a hamstring injury, but Gareth Bale is expected to start on Thursday. Harry Wilson and Ben Davies are also on the treatment table, while there is a call-up for the 17-year-old Luke Harris of Fulham (opens in new tab).

The Belgium squad does not contain the injured Romelu Lukaku, while Jeremy Doku has also been left out due to fitness concerns. Leicester (opens in new tab) trio Youri Tielemans, Timothy Castagne and Wout Faes could face club colleague Danny Ward.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Thursday 22 September and is being broadcast by Premier Sports 1 in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

