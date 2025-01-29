How to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta: Streams, TV channels, Preview

Barcelona have qualified for the knockout stages after their dramatic win over Benfica

Barcelona welcome Atalanta to Catalonia this Wednesday evening in their final Champions League league-phase game. This guide tells you how you can watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Barcelona vs Atalanta key information • Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain. • TV channels: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

TNT Sports is the place to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta on TV in the UK, or Discovery+ if you're streaming online.

In the US, you can watch every Champions League match on Paramount+, while Aussie fans can catch all of the action on Stan Sport.

You can even use a VPN to watch your usual UEFA Champions League live stream from abroad.

This article explains how to watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live streams. Looking for another UCL match this week? Check out our guide on how to watch Champions League live streams in 2024/25.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

Not at home for the Barcelona vs Atalanta kick-off? Sadly, your usual streaming services won't work abroad. But fear not, there is a good option that doesn’t involve risking a dodgy stream. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which provides you with an IP address to give the impression your device is in another country.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection, access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world, and soak in all the Champions League action.

FourFourTwo’s friends at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they are big fans of NordVPN.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch Barcelona vs Atalanta in the UK

TNT Sports has the rights to broadcast Barcelona vs Atalanta in the UK, with the game available on TV on TNT Sports 10 and a live stream on Discovery+. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of kick-off at 8pm GMT.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which you'll need to stream TNT Sports content online, costs £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.

Watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live streams in the US

Fans in the US can watch Barcelona vs Atalanta on Paramount+, which is the one-stop shop for Champions League soccer in the US.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Showtime gets you a heap of movies and TV, but Champions League soccer is available on both plans.

Watch Barcelona vs Atalanta around the world

Can I watch Barcelona vs Atalanta in Australia?

Yes, Aussies can watch Barcelona vs Atalanta live streams on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Atalanta in Canada?

Yes, DAZN is the home of Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Barcelona vs Atalanta. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Atalanta in New Zealand?

Yes, as in Canada, New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League destination, with a live stream of Barcelona vs Atalanta.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Atalanta in South Africa?

Yes, fans in South Africa can watch Barcelona vs Atalanta subscription service SuperSport through DStv.

Barcelona vs Atalanta preview

Barcelona have already secured qualification for the Champions League knockout stages after their dramatic 5-4 win over Benfica in Lisbon last time out.

Raphinha's late winner sparked jubilant celebrations and left the Blaugrana second in the league phase standings on 18 points from seven games, three behind leaders Liverpool.

Hansi Flick's side are by some distance the top scorers in the competition - 26 goals - and they will be looking to end the league phase on a high in front of their fans.

The game has more significance for Atalanta, though. The Serie A side are seventh on 14 points, on course for a top eight finish as things stand but still in danger of dropping into the play-off positions.

Gian Piero Gasperini's team are only one point ahead of several others - including Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa and Monaco.

A trip to Barcelona is about as difficult as Champions League games come, but Atalanta, clinical in attack and stingy in defence, are not to be underestimated.