How to watch Brentford vs Manchester City: Live stream and TV details for Premier League clash

Manchester City thumped Salford City on Saturday and will hope for more of the same against Brentford

Watch Brentford vs Manchester City as the London side host the reigning Premier League champions on Tuesday, with the Premier League returning following a flurry of FA Cup action. Here, FourFourTwo provides all the details on how to watch Brentford vs Man City live streams and TV coverage from anywhere.

Brentford v Man City key information • Date: Tuesday 14 January 2025 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford • Streams: TNT Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Fubo (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Brentford host Manchester City on Tuesday evening in Gameweek 21 of the Premier League.

The Bees were dumped out of the FA Cup on Saturday as Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle emerged with a narrow victory in West London. That result will have Thomas Frank's side who now have the tough ask of responding against Manchester City.

Brentford have now won one of their seven games in all competitions and with a tricky run of fixtures approaching them, it almost appears as if another season of mid-table mediocrity is coming their way.

Pep Guardiola's side are back to winning ways and thumped Salford City 8-0 just days again and finally seem to be out of their winless rut that brought on one win in 11. With the onus now on a top-four finish, City also look to be strengthening in the January window.

Kyle Walker seems to be heading out of the door, but Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov look likely to join before the end of the January window.

How to watch Brentford v Man City from anywhere

Away from your home country right now? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on Brentford vs Manchester City.

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Brentford vs Man City in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Brentford v Manchester City on TV on TNT Sports 2 and online on Discovery+. Kick off is at 19:30 GMT.

TNT Sports is one of the Premier League's designated broadcast providers once again this season with 52 games set to be shown live in full across the entire 2024/25 campaign. TV coverage will start at 6.30pm GMT on TNT Sports 2.

To watch Brentford vs Man City online, Discovery+ is the streaming home of all TNT Sports coverage. You'll need a premium subscription, which will costs £30.99 a month, but that also comes with UEFA Champions League football, too.

Watch Brentford v Manchester City in the US

Fans in the US can watch Brentford vs Manchester City on Peacock, the streaming platform of broadcasting giant NBC.

Premier League soccer in the US is split between Peacock and USA Network, and Peacock has multiple fixtures each week. Registration is simple and a subscription costs just $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a whole year.

If you're currently travelling outside of the US, you can still access your Peacock subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Brentford v Manchester City streams globally

Can I watch Brentford v Man City in Canada? Canadians can watch Brentford vs Manchester City on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Brentford vs Man City in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Manchester City on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Brentford v Man City in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Brentford vs Manchester City on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Brentford v Man City in Africa? You can watch Brentford vs Manchester City in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.