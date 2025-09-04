How to watch Kazakhstan vs Wales: Live streams, TV details for World Cup qualifier

Watch Kazakhstan vs Wales on Thursday as Craig Bellamy's side face a 6,000-mile round trip and a huge test in their bid to qualify for another World Cup in 2026.

Kazakhstan vs Wales: Key information ► Date: Thursday, September 4 ► Kick-off time: 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET ► Venue: Astana Arena, Kazakhstan ► TV & Streaming: ITV1, ITVX (UK, FREE), Fox Sports (US) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Wales' may have lost to Belgium last time out, but even the manner of that defeat – a tight 4-3 – signalled the momentum they've built under Bellamy, who was unbeaten in nine before that.

A draw or a win would have been sensational but Wales are still in a strong position, sitting second in Group J, having won two and drawn one before that defeat. However, with Belgium having played two games fewer, and with North Macedonia leading the way, Wales really need to be winning in Kazakhstan if they're serious about making it to the US, Canada, and Mexico next summer.

How to watch Wales play Kazakhstan in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Kazakhstan vs Wales for free on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

Coverage starts at 14:45 ahead of the 15:00 kick-off.

How to watch Kazakhstan vs Wales in the US

Fans in the US can watch Kazakhstan vs Wales on Fox Sports 2 or the Fox Sports app, which is free to download, although it requires a subscription to view any live coverage.

Watch Kazakhstan vs Wales from anywhere

Kazakhstan vs Wales kick-off time

Kazakhstan vs Wales kicks off at the rather unusual time of 15:00 BST on Thursday afternoon. That's because the game is being played in central Asia (although Kazakhstan are part of UEFA), and the local time for kick-off is 19:00.