Where to watch Leicester v Brentford: Live streams, TV broadcasts for Friday Premier League clash

Watch Leicester City v Brentford in Friday evening's fixture as another weekend of Premier League action gets underway. This guide explains how fans around the world can watch Leicester v Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Leicester City vs Brentford key information • Date: Friday, 21 February, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling (USA) | Optus Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Ruud van Nistelrooy is still yet to get Leicester going since he took over from Steve Cooper in December, with the Dutchman overseeing just two league victories in 12 games.

That leaves the Foxes two points adrift of safety down in 19th - and so beating Brentford would see them leapfrog Wolves and Ipswich and onto the right side of the dreaded dotted line for at least a few hours.

Thomas Frank's side are meanwhile about as solidly mid-table as it its possible to get, sitting in 11th place with no particular prospect of either European challenge or relegation on their horizon.

Brentford cannot be overtaken this weekend come what may, with three sides sitting four points behind them - but a victory would see the Bees overtake Brighton into 10th on goal difference at least temporarily.

Is Leicester vs Brentford on TV in the UK?

Leicester v Brentford will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage set to start at 7.30pm GMT today, half an hour before kick-off.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Watch Leicester City vs Brentford from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Leicester City vs Brentford streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Leicester City v Brentford in the US? Leicester City v Brentford is being shown on cable TV channel USA Network. Existing cable customers can get a live stream on the NBC Sports app and NBC website by using their cable credentials. Otherwise, to watch USA Network online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service, such as Sling or Fubo.

Can I watch Leicester City v Brentford in Canada? Leicester City v Brentford is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the streamer having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Leicester City v Brentford in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Leicester City v Brentford on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Leicester City v Brentford in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Leicester City v Brentford on Sky Sport NOW, where streaming plans start from $49.99 a month.

Can I watch Leicester City v Brentford in Africa? You can watch Leicester City v Brentford on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.