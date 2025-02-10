Watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channels for Champions League play-off

Both Manchester City and Real Madrid have been the teams to beat in the Champions League in recent years

Watch Manchester City v Real Madrid on Tuesday 11 February for the first of two clashes between the pair of European titans in the play-off round of the new Champions League format. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch City v Madrid online and on TV in the UK.

The two sides meet at a point in the competition they likely both expected to avoid, by dint of City and Madrid finishing in 22nd and 11th place respectively. With both clubs taking part in the FIFA Club World Cup at the end of this season, they probably could have done without the extra two games here — but we aren't complaining as we get ready to watch it unfold.

It's got all the hallmarks of a classic Champions League night under the floodlights — keep scrolling for our one-stop guide on how to watch a Man City v Real Madrid live stream wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Manchester City v Real Madrid Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

• Manchester City v Real Madrid Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET

• Manchester City v Real Madrid Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

• Manchester City v Real Madrid TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Man City v Real Madrid: Live stream in the UK

For fans in the UK, you can watch Manchester City v Real Madrid live on Amazon Prime Video, who hold the rights in the country for this game.

Champions League rights are shared by TNT Sports and Amazon Prime this season in the UK, but it's the latter providing the coverage for this particular game.

You'll need access to the Amazon Prime Video app on your TV or mobile device, plus a subscription – £5.99 a month for Prime Video or £8.99 a month for full Prime membership. There is also a 30-day free trial, so if you're a new or returning customer you could technically watch Man City vs Real Madrid for free.

Watch Manchester City v Real Madrid from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Manchester City v Real Madrid, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Manchester City v Real Madrid elsewhere in the world

Watch Manchester City v Real Madrid the US

Fans in the US can watch a Manchester City v Real Madrid live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League soccer are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT on February 11.

Can I watch Manchester City v Real Madrid in Australia?

Yes! Fans in Australia can watch Manchester City v Real Madrid on Stan Sport, who hold the rights for Champions League football down under.

You need a subscription to the Stan streaming platform, where prices start from $12 a month, and from there you'll need to add the Stan Sport package, currently priced at $15 a month.

Kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday February 12.

Can I watch Manchester City v Real Madrid in New Zealand?

You can indeed watch Manchester City v Real Madrid in New Zealand, courtesy of DAZN New Zealand.

Subscriptions start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract, or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game scheduled at 9am NZDT on Friday February 12.

Can I watch Manchester City v Real Madrid in Canada?

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a Manchester City v Real Madrid live stream on DAZN.

Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis, but you do get a range of other sport streams as part of that price.

► How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25