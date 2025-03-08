Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for huge Premier League clash

By
published

Gunners full of confidence after historic European victory

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal (airborne) during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United FC at Emirates Stadium on December 04, 2024 in London, England.
(Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal to see if the Gunners can build on their huge victory in Europe in midweek as they look to gain a victory at Old Trafford and keep their slim chances of winning the Premier League alive. This guide explains how to watch Man United vs Arsenal online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• When is Manchester United vs Arsenal? Sunday, March 9

• What time does Manchester United vs Arsenal kick off? 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET

• Where is Manchester United vs Arsenal? Old Trafford, Manchester

• Where can I watch Arsenal vs Manchester City? Sky Sports (UK) Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Manchester United vs Arsenal on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm.

Who are the commentators and pundits on Sky Sports this weekend?

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in the US

In the US, you can watch Manchester United vs Arsenal on the Peacock streaming service, which is owned by NBC and has multiple live Premier League games each game week.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or you can save in the long run and get a year's worth of access for $79.99.

Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Manchester United vs Arsenal is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal streams globally

How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Canada: Fubo

Australia: Optus Sport

New Zealand: Sky Sport Now

Africa: beIN Sport / Supersport

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

