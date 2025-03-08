Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for huge Premier League clash
Gunners full of confidence after historic European victory
Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal to see if the Gunners can build on their huge victory in Europe in midweek as they look to gain a victory at Old Trafford and keep their slim chances of winning the Premier League alive. This guide explains how to watch Man United vs Arsenal online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.
Key information
• When is Manchester United vs Arsenal? Sunday, March 9
• What time does Manchester United vs Arsenal kick off? 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET
• Where is Manchester United vs Arsenal? Old Trafford, Manchester
• Where can I watch Arsenal vs Manchester City? Sky Sports (UK) Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Manchester United vs Arsenal on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm.
You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.
For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.
Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in the US
In the US, you can watch Manchester United vs Arsenal on the Peacock streaming service, which is owned by NBC and has multiple live Premier League games each game week.
Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or you can save in the long run and get a year's worth of access for $79.99.
Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal from anywhere
What if you're away from home when Manchester United vs Arsenal is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
► Arsenal target Ollie Watkins has already revealed Gunners move is his 'dream'
Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal streams globally
► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25
Canada: Fubo
Australia: Optus Sport
New Zealand: Sky Sport Now
Africa: beIN Sport / Supersport
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He has written about sport for a wide range of publications including FourFourTwo, World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, and Yahoo. Having covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open to the London Olympics and F1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.
Is Chelsea vs Leicester on TV? Live streams, viewing options, kick-off time for Premier League match
Is Crystal Palace vs Ipswich on TV? Live streams and how to watch Premier League clash