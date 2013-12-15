Weekend stats: Well-I-nevers from the Premier League
Tottenham 0-5 Liverpool
- Spurs failed to register an attempt on target in a dismal showing at White Hart Lane. This hasn’t happened in the Premier League since August 2006.
- Luis Suarez again put in a star turn for the Reds, with all 6 of his unblocked shots being on target. He also provided 2 assists.
- Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson misplaced just 5 passes in the match, completing 58 of 63.
- The Reds looked steady at the back too, with Mahamadou Sakho completing 49 of 51 passes.
Aston Villa 0-3 Man United
- Danny Welbeck scored 2 from just 3 shots on target against Villa.
- Villa failed to make their chances count, firing 10 of their 13 shots in the game wide.
- As well as grabbing a goal, Tom Cleverley put in a good shift in United’s midfield, completing 77 of his 82 passes in the game (93.9%). Only Chelsea's Michael Essien completed more this weekend.
Norwich 1-1 Swansea
- Norwich misplaced the most passes this weekend of any side (137), while Swansea attempted the most (650).
- Jonathan de Guzman was at the heart of Swansea’s control in midfield, attempting the most passes of any player this weekend (93). However his accuracy was slight off as he only completed 79.6% of them.
- Bradley Johnson had a good game for the Canaries, making 5 interceptions.
Hull 0-0 Stoke
- Tom Huddlestone struggled to make an impact in proceedings, misplacing 24 passes in the game. Of outfield players this weekend, only Newcastle’s Mathieu Debuchy made more unsuccessful passes (27).
- Ryan Shawcross repelled much of Hull’s attack, making 16 clearances for the Potters, 15 of which were headers. This was a high for a Premier League player this weekend.
Cardiff 1-0 West Brom
- Peter Odemwingie had a point to prove against his former club, but conceded the most fouls of any player this weekend – 5.
- Neither side excelled on the wings, with Cardiff completing 1 of their 23 crosses in the game (excluding corners) and West Brom 4 of 19.
- West Bromwich Albion failed to have a shot on or off target in the first half.
- Despite make a stellar stop, David Marshall could have used the ball better, with only 4 of his 24 long passes finding a teammate.
Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace
- Palace got stuck in, winning 33 tackles – the highest tally from a side this weekend.
- Chelsea’s experienced midfield general Michael Essien turned back the years, completing 83 passes.
- Eden Hazard proved a handful in the final third, completing 34 of his 39 passes there this weekend – a Premier League high.
Everton 4-1 Fulham
- Roberto Martinez’s side boasted the best passing accuracy of all the Premier League sides this weekend, with 87.33% of their passes finding the target.
- As well as finding the net, Seamus Coleman was key to Everton regaining the ball, making 6 interceptions against the Cottagers.
- Fulham mustered just 8 crosses (excluding corners), with only 2 finding their intended target.
Newcastle 1-1 Southampton
- Newcastle’s pass completion of 69% was their lowest in a Premier League home game this season and the lowest at home since Jan 2012 (67% v Man United).
- Southampton completed the most long passes of the weekend (50).
- Tim Krul’s distribution was hit and miss, with 15 of his 31 long passes finding their intended target.
West Ham 0-0 Sunderland
- Lee Cattermole was in typically combative mood, winning 8 tackles.
- Jussi Jääskeläinen sealed his 8th clean sheet of the season with 6 saves: no keeper made more this weekend.
- Although he couldn't conjure up a goal, Sunderland’s Emanuele Giaccherini caused the Hammers problems, creating 6 chances for the Black Cats.
Man City 6-3 Arsenal
- Of the 13 shots on target in this game, 9 resulted in goals, with Wojciech Szczesny making a solitary save.
- All 3 of Fernandinho’s shots in the game were on target, with the Brazilian scoring 2.
- Samir Nasri provided 6 key passes, a joint Premier League high this weekend.
- Yaya Toure’s shooting was slightly off the mark, with only 1 of his 5 shots finding the target.
- Olivier Giroud too was wayward, firing 3 times off target without testing the keeper.
