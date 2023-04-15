West Ham v Arsenal live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

West Ham v Arsenal live stream and match preview, Sunday April 16, 2.00pm BST

Looking for a West Ham v Arsenal live stream? We've got you covered. West Ham v Arsenal is on Sky Sports in the UK. In the UK from abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

After a rare stumble at Anfield last weekend, Arsenal’s Premier League title push continues with a trip to relegation battlers West Ham.

The Gunners’ seven-match winning league run came to an end as they sacrificed a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Liverpool in a thrilling contest that saw their lead over Manchester City cut to five points.

West Ham beat Fulham last time out to move up to 14th in the table, but they are still far from safe with only three points separating them from Nottingham Forest in the drop zone.

Arsenal won 3-1 in the first meeting of the season on Boxing Day, when goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah cancelled out an early Said Benrahma penalty.

Kick-off is at 2.00pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca is out for a few weeks with a knee injury, while Lucas Paqueta is a doubt after picking up a knock.

Eddie Nketiah, Mohamed Elneny and William Saliba are all injury doubts for Arsenal and Takehiro Tomiyasu is out with a long-term issue.

Form

West Ham: WLWWD

Arsenal: DWWDW

Referee

David Coote is the referee for West Ham v Arsenal.

Stadium

West Ham v Arsenal will be played at the London Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

West Ham v Arsenal is on Sky Sports Main Events and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the UK. It kicks off at 2.00pm BST.

(Image credit: Future)

