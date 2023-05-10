West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Europa Conference League semi-final

West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar live stream and match preview, Thursday May 11, 8pm BST

Looking for a West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar live stream? We've got you covered. West Ham vs Gent is on BT Sport (opens in new tab) in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Europa Conference League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

West Ham are in a European semi-final, if you can believe it. While they haven't had the best season domestically – with relegation still a mathematic possibility, if unlikely – their Europa Conference League campaign is one fans will remember for years to come.

Having brushed aside FCSB, AEK Larnaca and Gent, their next opponent is AZ Alkmaar, the two-times winners of the Dutch Eredivisie who lost the 1981 UEFA Cup final to none other than Ipswich Town.

Their own domestic season is faring considerably better. Although they sit fourth in the league, just outside of the European spots, they are just two points behind a stuttering Ajax in third.

They have not had the easiest route to the semis, either, with Ludogerets, Lazio and Anderlecht all dispatched along the way.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Kurt Zouma has returned to training for West Ham, but boss David Moyes says he think's Thursday's game may be "too soon" for the Frenchman to appear.

Alphonse Areola has been Moyes' choice as goalkeeper in cup competitions this season, and is expected to return.

Form

West Ham: WLLLW

AZ Alkmaar: WWWLW

Referee

Referee: Halil Umut Meler (Turkey)

Assistant Referees: Mustafa Eyisoy & Kerem Ersoy (Turkey)

Fourth Official: Maurizio Mariani (Italy)

VAR: Paolo Valeri (Italy)

Assistant VAR: Abdulkadir Bitigen (Italy)

Stadium

West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar will be played at the 66,000-capacity London Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar kick-off is at 8pm BST on Thursday May 11 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Europa Conference League TV rights

• UK: BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the rights holders for Europa Conference League matches.

• USA: You'll find all the games on CBS Sports (opens in new tab).

• Canada: The way to watch Europa Conference League football in 2022/23 is DAZN (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Stan Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Europa Conference League season.

• New Zealand: Spark Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all the matches.