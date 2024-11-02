The unwanted record of having the worst start to a Premier League season is certainly one that terrorises managers at the beginning of each campaign, and right now there are three teams in England's top flight without a win after nine games.

Southampton, Wolves and Ipswich Town are all at risk of sitting somewhere among the pantheon of Premier League dossers following 10 games of the season if they fail to win in their respective games on Saturday, with each side desperate to stop the rot this early on.

But how do they compare to the worst starts in a Premier League season in its 32-year history? FourFourTwo details that below...

What is the worst start to a Premier League season ever?

Sheffield United were abject last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheffield United hold the unwanted record of having the worst start to a Premier League season on two separate occasions, having amassed just one point from their opening 10 games in both 2023/24 and 2020/21.

Their goal difference was vastly different on both occasions, however, with their -12 in 2020/21 hugely outweighed by the -22 the Blades had last term. Despite that, Sheffield United spent the entirety of the two seasons rooted to the foot of the Premier League table before eventually being relegated to the Championship.

Southampton are at risk of placing somewhere between Sheffield United if they fail to get a result against Everton on Saturday when it comes to their points tally and goal difference - though a 9-0 loss would see them have the joint-worst team start to a season in Premier League history.

Russell Martin will hope to turn things around at St. Mary's (Image credit: Alamy)

While Wolves have managed to ensure they don't get branded with that tag, thanks to their two points this term, just three other clubs have picked up just two points from their opening 10 matches: Norwich City (2021/22), Sunderland (2016/17) and Manchester City (1995/96).

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gary O'Neil's side are at risk of joining that trio if they lose against Crystal Palace, who recently bagged their first win of the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Ipswich, meanwhile, would still like a home victory at Portman Road against Leicester City, regardless of the fact they certainly won't be regarded as the worst Premier League team after 10 games. 16 teams in Premier League history have still been winless in that period, with the Tractor Boys not wanting to join them.

VIDEO: Why Man United HAD To Sack Erik Ten Hag

Still, relatively adequate starts don't always bode well, either. The infamous Derby County team that got a record-breaking low of just 11 points in 2007/08 had picked up more than half of their points after just 10 games, with their one victory and three draws putting them on the board with six points. Just five points from their next 28 games condemned them to their fate, however.

All three of those important fixtures will take place at 3pm on Saturday, and it's easy to learn how to watch all Premier League games from anywhere in the world.