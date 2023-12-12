Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will play against each other for a 38th time on February 1, when Inter Miami take on Al-Nassr in the Riyadh Season Cup in Saud Arabia.

Both players are in the twilights of their careers, though, plying their trades in completely different continents and seemingly content with the lack of rivalry following their competitive days at Barcelona and Real Madrid.

But will the Riyadh Season Cup be the final time Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play against each other? FourFourTwo takes a look at whether this moment will need cherishing, or if there's still hope for meetings between the pair in the future.

Messi and Ronaldo will play each other on February 1 for their respective clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Will the Riyadh Season Cup be the last time Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play each other?

Though dubbed 'The Last Dance', it's completely feasible that this game won't be the final time Messi and Ronaldo play each other.

Depending on how long both stars decide they have left in their careers, there could in fact be multiple meetings left between the Argentine and Portuguese. There's potential for future lucrative friendly meetings scheduled between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami, especially if the Riyadh Season Cup clash works accordingly.

International games also offers an avenue for the pair to play against each other, too. Both are still going strong with Argentina and Portugal, respectively, and upcoming Copa America and Euro 2024 tournaments provides an opportunity for a warm-up matches between the two nations.

Ronaldo and Messi could meet on the international stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

But, failing that, there's even potential of a World Cup 2026 meeting. Despite turning 41 by the time that tournament rolls around, Cristiano Ronaldo has previously highlighted his ambition to feature in his sixth World Cup finals - especially considering he'll undoubtedly want to match the trophy Messi lifted in Qatar last year.

Messi will also be 39 in 2026, but his team-mate Nicolas Tagliafico believes that if Argentina are successful in the 2024 Copa America, then Messi will be persuaded into sticking around for another two years.

Should both play at World Cup 2026, therefore, there's certainly potential of a group stage or even knockout round meeting.

Regardless, nothing is set in stone. There's potential the Riyadh Season Cup will be the final time Messi and Ronaldo play each other, but don't start counting your chickens just yet - both still have plenty of time left in their careers.

More Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo stories

According to reports, the Portuguese is planning to play on to the 2026 World Cup, when he will be 41 years old. And the former Manchester United forward has hit back at his critics, saying he is far from done yet.

What is it like to play with Messi? One former Barcelona team-mate gives some insight and says it is 'impossible' to pick just one moment.