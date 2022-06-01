Women’s Euro 2022 stadiums: Where will the matches be played?

The Women’s Euro 2022 stadiums will see games played all across England. Ten stadiums in nine cities will host games throughout July, with England kicking off their opening game at Old Trafford in Manchester and the final being hosted at Wembley in London. Across the whole tournament, games will be played in Brighton, Leigh, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield and Southampton.

There has been some criticism of the choice of venues. When the list was initially announced, the absence of any location from the North East was commented upon, especially given that so many of the current England team are from the area.

There have also been some concerns about the size of the venues selected. Sara Björk Gunarsdottir labelled the decision to use the City Academy Stadium, where Iceland will play their group games, “embarrassing” due to its capacity. The City Academy Stadium normally holds 7000 but because of UEFA rules regarding standing, it will only host 4700 fans during the European Championships.

However, despite these complaints, Euro 2022 is still set to be the best attended European Championships ever with the final and all of England’s group games in Manchester, Brighton and Southampton already sold out.

Women’s Euro 2022 stadiums: full list