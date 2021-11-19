Who are the World Cup 2022 favourites? The Qatar World Cup is quickly approaching and talk of football potentially coming home will soon start again.

The pain of England’s Euro 2020 final defeat at Wembley is still a recent memory, but the focus is now on next winter after Gareth Southgate’s team secured qualification with two emphatic wins in the past week.

A 5-0 win over Albania was followed by a 10-0 demolition of San Marino, with Harry Kane netting seven goals across both games.

Despite such convincing progress into the finals, England are not the favourites with Betfair to win the World Cup in Qatar.

Instead, Brazil and current holders France, both 6/1, are the frontrunners, with the Three Lions just behind at 7/1.

And Betfair’s It’s-Coming-Home-O-Meter gives England a 13% chance of lifting the trophy in just over a year’s time.

Other contenders include Spain (15/2) and Germany (9/1), while Belgium are outsiders at 11/1 in what is likely to be the last major tournament for the nation’s golden generation.

Euro 2020 winners Italy, meanwhile, are 14/1 after a dip in form following their victory over England that has seen them miss out on top spot in their qualification group. Roberto Mancini must now guide his team through the playoffs.

Wales are also involved in the playoffs as one of the seeded teams after their well-earned 1-1 draw against Belgium in Cardiff. They are as long as 250/1 to win the World Cup, but qualifying for the first time since 1958 would be considered a success.

The same can be said for Scotland, also 250/1 to shock the world and go all the way in Qatar. First, they must come through the playoffs having finished second to Denmark in Group F, despite an impressive qualification campaign.

For England, attention will now turn towards preparing in the best possible way for the opening group game of the World Cup.

Certain places in the squad remain up for grabs and plenty will change over the next year as players emerge from the fringes and others experience dips in form. As it stands, the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold (10/3) and Jack Grealish (6/4) are certainly not guaranteed to start the first game of the tournament.

Harry Kane, meanwhile, is a shoo-in at 4/11 to start the first game, assuming he avoids injury, while Jordan Pickford is also 4/11 and Harry Maguire 2/5.

Those currently on the periphery of the team - Marcus Rashford (3/1), Emile Smith Rowe (3/1) and Aaron Ramsdale (5/2) - will now be tasked with proving themselves over the coming months.

World Cup 2022 favourites

Odds

Brazil 6/1

France 6/1

England 7/1

Spain 15/2

Germany 9/1

Belgium 11/1

Argentina 11/1

Italy 14/1

Netherlands 14/1

Portugal 25/1

