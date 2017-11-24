13 celebrities you had no idea were good at football

The stage was set. Belting out a tune at the opening ceremony of the 1994 World Cup in her native United States, singer Diana Ross was supposed to a convert a penalty – with the target moved forward a good eight yards, no less – and send the goalposts crashing down around her. The latter part of the deal stood up, but the Motown star inexplicably dragged her spot-kick well wide of the mark. That’ll teach her for trying to fool the goalkeeper with a stuttered run-up…

Mercifully, not all celebrities are quite as bad as poor Ross. In fact, many could easily have made their living from the game had things worked out a little differently.

Here are 13 famous faces who are surprisingly good at football.