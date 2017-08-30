The 20 best loan signings in Premier League history

Sturridge has struggled for game time since Jurgen Klopp assumed control at Liverpool in 2015, but he was a mainstay in Owen Coyle’s Bolton starting XI at the Reebok Stadium four years earlier.

He plundered eight goals in 12 league encounters – including a last-minute winner on his debut against Wolves – and became only the sixth player to score in each of his first four games for a Premier League club. His fine form persuaded Chelsea to give him a chance back at Stamford Bridge in 2011/12, but the Blues eventually gave up and sold him to Liverpool in January 2013.