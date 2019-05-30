The best managers never to win the Champions League

The Champions League is the biggest and most prestigious club competition on the planet, and in terms of quality has probably surpassed the World Cup too. The trophy has eluded many great managers, though, and in this slideshow we pick out 20 of them - one of whom will expunge his name from the list after Saturday's final between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Note: Each of the coaches selected here has participated in the tournament since its rebrand in 1992, as it’s rather unfair to include gaffers who have never had a crack of winning it. Sorry, Mr Pulis...