Ranked! The 15 best central midfielders in the world
By Greg Lea
World's best midfielders
Central midfielders come in all shapes and sizes, which often makes it difficult to compare them with one another.
We've given it out best shot, though, picking out the 15 players we believe to be the greatest men in the middle that this fine world has to offer..
15. Koke (Atletico Madrid)
Aged 27, Koke has already racked up a remarkable 415 appearances for his boyhood club on their journey from dark horses to Champions League contenders and Spanish title-winners.
A selfless player with an incredible engine, his energetic displays and never-say-die attitude reflect the values instilled by coach Diego Simeone at the capital club. He provides much more than just work rate, with the capability of playing in a variety of roles across the midfield and the technical ability to provide a threat in the final third.
Barcelona legend Xavi even identified Koke as his successor for the national team: "He has everything: talent, physical ability, he is a footballer of the present and the future," he said.
14. Fernandinho (Manchester City)
At the tail end of City’s 2017/18 title-winning season, Pep Guardiola picked one man out for praise from his selection of ultra-talented superstars. “Everything we have done so far we couldn’t have done without Fernandinho. No way,” said the Spaniard. “He’s a gift for me to have him here at City.”
Fast forward a year and the 34-year-old remains a key cog in a Citizens side considered one of the greatest Premier League teams of all time after pipping Liverpool to the title with a remarkable 98-point haul.
Technically gifted, tactically astute, strong in the tackle and with an eye for goal, the Brazilian gives Guardiola the all-round package at the base of his star-studded midfield despite his advancing years.
13. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)
The dazzling Dane played a major part in Spurs’ run to the Champions League final, pulling the strings in midfield and providing goals and assists galore.
Eriksen’s contribution during the 2018/19 campaign – 10 goals and 17 assists in all competitions – goes only some of the way to underlining the influence he has while operating as a number 10 or further back in central midfield.
The bad news for Tottenham fans is that the 27-year-old is now talking about the next challenge and whether that’s Real Madrid, Manchester United or somewhere else, his next club will be picking up one of the world’s classiest operators.
12. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona)
Barcelona’s elegant midfielder was a key part of Croatia’s shock run to the World Cup final last summer, directing affairs from midfield alongside Luka Modric. The technically gifted 31-year-old has become a fundamental part of the Barca set-up since joining from Sevilla five years ago.
Always playing with his head up, the playmaker possesses great intelligence and vision on the pitch that have made him an indispensable player for club and country.
He also boasts impressive fitness, perhaps best displayed by his exertions in the last couple of years. After playing 55 games for Barca over the 2017/18 season, Rakitic appeared in every match for his country in Russia and has just completed a 54-match campaign back in Catalunya. Put your feet up, Ivan.
11. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)
De Jong has emerged as one of European football’s hottest properties after a memorable 2018/19 campaign for Ajax that earned the midfielder a summer switch to Barcelona.
The 22-year-old’s composure on the ball is one of his most startling qualities, as the Netherlands international displays a confidence and patience that belies his tender years.
That quality could only grow further at Camp Nou next season as this superstar-in-the-making takes the next step in his ascendancy after a year in which he has won the domestic double, reached the Champions League semi-finals and established a fixed spot in the Dutch midfield.
10. Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)
Injury problems have dogged Thiago throughout his career, but on raw talent alone there are very few midfielders who compare to the Bayern Munich man.
The son of a Brazil international and a graduate of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, the 28-year-old combines South America street-smartness and dribbling skills with Spanish control and passing ability.
Thiago is comfortable on the ball in tight spaces and can navigate his way out of sticky situations, but he also excels when given plenty of room to pick a pass. He’s been in fine form lately and could (should, even) be approaching the peak of his powers.
9. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
What a year it's been for the little Portuguese playmaker. He'd only started four Premier League games before Christmas in 2017/18, but eventually assumed a permanent role in Pep Guardiola's record-breaking team and has been one of its standout components ever since.
The £43m signing from Monaco was snapped up as a wide player originally, but has been assumed an influential central role in the absence of an injured Kevin De Bruyne and thrived.
"I love him" said Guardiola in February. "He's one of the most talented players I've ever seen, he can play three of four positions. Maybe this season he's one of the two, three best players in the Premier League."
8. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)
A frustrating player he may be, but there is no doubting the talent that Paul Pogba possesses.
It’s been a difficult year at times for the France World Cup winner, who was sub-par under Jose Mourinho in a deeper role before exploding into terrific form during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s golden start to life as manager at Old Trafford, reminding everyone of his star quality.
However, United’s difficult end to the season has resulted in more rumours over whether his future lies in Manchester or elsewhere. On his day, he can win matches single-handedly.
7. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)
It’s now over a decade since Busquets broke into the Barcelona first team and helped Pep Guardiola’s side win the Treble in his debut season.
The rangy defensive midfielder is now in his 30s and has racked up over 500 matches for the Blaugrana, but remains one of the world’s leading exponents of the No.6 position, with his reading of the game, reliability in possession and ability to resist an opposition press still up there with the very best.
Busquets has never been the most mobile and has shown signs of vulnerability in the last couple of years, but in the correct midfield make-up, the Spain international still has plenty to offer. There aren't many like him – and even fewer who do his job better.
6. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus)
The Bosnian is a glorious player who dictates the tempo of matches for the Bianconeri and has been one of Europe's most quietly consistent players for quite some time.
He's won Serie A in all three of his full seasons since signing from Roma in 2016, but despite that he could be on the way out of Turin this summer with big changes in the pipeline following Massimiliano Allegri’s departure.
There is unlikely to be a lack of suitors if the Bosnia and Herzegovina international is put on the market.
5. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
De Bruyne isn’t the best footballer in the world, but he’s arguably the most complete. Creative, powerful, skilful and dynamic, the Manchester City man can pass, shoot, dribble, tackle and cross - and all with either foot.
The Belgian contributes in every phase of the game; he has the technical ability of a luxury player without being anything like a luxury. He was the star man in Manchester City’s record-breaking title triumph last term, but has suffered with injury ever since and started only 11 league games this term. On ability alone he's clearly much higher up this list.
4. David Silva (Manchester City)
A Manchester City mainstay since his arrival in the Premier League eight years ago, Silva won his fourth title in 2018/19 after another impressive individual campaign.
Capable of playing on the right, as a No.10 or in the slightly deeper midfield role he’s been used in by Pep Guardiola, the Spanish schemer is a master at running games and finding spaces that seemingly don't exist.
Silva’s decision-making is almost flawless, and his tremendous technique means he’s invariably able to execute those ideas. He’s even begun to add more goals to his game in the last couple of years, becoming an even more rounded player at the age of 33.
3. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)
Kroos is Real Madrid’s heartbeat; the player who sets the tempo and makes things tick in the centre of the park. A pass master who rarely gives possession away, the former Bayern Munich midfielder is one of the best distributors on the planet, be it over long or short distances.
He’s an extremely clever player too, able to find space in a crowded centre and know exactly when to speed the game up or slow it down.
Real Madrid may have endured a sorry season in 2018/19, but Kroos is one of few players they've usually come to rely upon for his consistency since signing in summer 2014.
2. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)
Kante is a very different type of player to the majority of his peers listed here, but he’s undoubtedly one of the world’s top midfielders beloved by all. A two-time Premier League champion and World Cup winner last summer, the 28-year-old has made ball-winning fashionable since he played an instrumental role in Leicester’s title triumph of 2015/16.
Quick, tenacious and intelligent, Kante is so much more than a sitting midfielder who patrols a small area of the field.
He was entrusted with a role further forward under Maurizio Sarri, and while few believe it to be the Frenchman's best position, he went about it in his usual unfussy way. Name a club that wouldn't want him in their side.
1. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Modric turned 33 in September but celebrated a first Ballon d'Or success shortly after, breaking the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly.
Last year was the best of his career: after helping Real Madrid win their third consecutive Champions League in May, the ex-Tottenham man starred as Croatia reached the World Cup final for the first time in their history two months later.
Modric is an influential midfielder who raises the game of those around him. He suffered a torrid start to 2018/19 off the back of a gruelling summer, and won't look back on this campaign with anywhere near the same warmth as the last, but find us a better – or more consistent – passer around.
