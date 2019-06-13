Ranked! The 15 best central midfielders in the world

Aged 27, Koke has already racked up a remarkable 415 appearances for his boyhood club on their journey from dark horses to Champions League contenders and Spanish title-winners.

A selfless player with an incredible engine, his energetic displays and never-say-die attitude reflect the values instilled by coach Diego Simeone at the capital club. He provides much more than just work rate, with the capability of playing in a variety of roles across the midfield and the technical ability to provide a threat in the final third.

Barcelona legend Xavi even identified Koke as his successor for the national team: "He has everything: talent, physical ability, he is a footballer of the present and the future," he said.