Ranked! The 16 best Premier League players going for free this summer

With the January transfer market now open for business, all 20 Premier League managers will be looking to bolster their squads for the second half of the season. Yet any clubs prepared to look further ahead could be handsomely rewarded: the following players all have less than six months to run on their contracts, which means they’ll be available for nothing in the summer - or well below their market value right now.

Arsenal didn’t pay a penny to sign former Tottenham defender Sol Campbell – who won two Premier League titles as a Gunner – in 2001. Could any of these soon-to-be freebies bring similar success to new employers?