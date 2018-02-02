Ranked! EVERY Premier League club by their January business

In: Joao Mario (loan), Jordan Hugill (£8m)

Out: Diafra Sakho (Rennes, £8.8m), Martin Samuelsen (Burton, loan), Reece Oxford (Borussia Monchengladbach, loan), Andre Ayew (Swansea, £18m)

West Ham were linked with numerous players in January, but they ultimately didn’t do enough to placate a frustrated fan base. Inter loanee Joao Mario is a good player despite his loss of form at San Siro, but the midfielder will need his confidence rebuilding before he can make an impact at the London Stadium. Failing to add another defender to the ranks certainly seems like a mistake.

David Moyes’ deal only runs until the conclusion of the campaign, so the club were presumably unwilling to back his direction to any great extent. The Hammers could still be pulled into a relegation battle, though, and they really should have done more to boost their survival chances.