Ranked! Premier League fans by their annoyingness
By Greg Lea
20. Southampton
You can’t really begrudge Southampton fans for gloating online. Every year they have their best players and manager poached, but Saints always find a way to come back stronger the following campaign.
Their team plays nice football, too, and the only notable Southampton TV pundit, Matt Le Tissier, is an all-round good bloke. There are a few accounts dedicated to how evil Dejan Lovren is, but we’re happy to let that slide.
19. Huddersfield
Let’s be honest now: does anyone even know a Huddersfield fan? On that basis alone, it would be unfair to rank them too high. We’re sure they’re a lovely bunch.
18. Swansea
Swansea fans are the Switzerland of the Premier League: nobody hates them, primarily because they don’t do that much.
Their biggest Twitter accounts usually have 5,000-odd followers and are seemingly run by reasonable people, while most of them get behind their managers – it was pundits and Soccer AM who seemed to have the biggest problem with Bob Bradley’s Americanisms.
17. Burnley
Burnley fans are like their manager Sean Dyche: old school. They do their supporting at Turf Moor rather than on bedroom laptops, and there aren’t many @SimplyVokes or @DeadlyHendrick accounts knocking about, manically trolling rivals Blackburn Rovers or organising cringeworthy airplane banner stunts. No messing.
16. Manchester City
Of all the top-six clubs, Manchester City’s online community is comfortably the least torturous. BlueMoonRising is one of the better fan YouTube channels, with supporters usually analytical rather than vitriolic.
15. Brighton
A harmless bunch, for the most part, although supporters who added a (P) to their Twitter display names after promotion was secured last season have a lot to answer for (you know who you are). Brighton also seem to have a relatively large number of fans who divide their loyalties between Albion and a member of the big six, but all things considered it’s hard to get too annoyed by them.
14. Leicester
Nobody could find Leicester fans celebrating their recent success grating, with many neutrals also sharing in their delight. Gary Lineker is mostly bearable and the only reason they’re not lower in this league is the small number who turned on Claudio Ranieri – although in fairness, they're probably just all sufferers of long-term memory loss. The always-excellent Jamie Vardy memes help their cause, too.
13. Watford
Although the pedestal upon which they place God-like figure Troy Deeney is high, it’s hard to get too wound up by e-Hornets. Yes, their temporary belief that Odion Ighalo should win the Ballon d’Or, the Nobel Peace Prize and the US Presidential election was ridiculous, but it was more cute than irritating.
12. Newcastle
Yes OK, we get it: you love Rafael Benitez. There’s no need to mention it quite so often.
In fairness, Newcastle fans have been through a lot in the last few years, so they’re more entitled than most to a whinge on social media.
11. West Brom
Mid-table, just where Tony Pulis wants them. Internet Baggies have slowly come around to the Welshman’s ways; his football ain’t pretty, but it’s mighty effective (blah, blah, blah).
10. Everton
Everton fans are cautious online and generally opt against revelling in Liverpool's misfortune due to the fear their own side will soon make them look silly. Large Twitter accounts like @GrandOldTeam give genuine Everton opinion, while ToffeeTV is excellent.
9. Bournemouth
Bournemouth are a relatively small club, so there isn’t really a visible online Cherries army. However, a #HoweOut brigade emerged during a poor run of form last term, which is pretty astonishing considering they owe almost everything to the 39-year-old.
8. Stoke
The fickleness of Stoke fans is perhaps unrivalled: Bojan was a hero until he was sent on loan to Mainz, while they still can't decide whether they prefer Tony Pulis's physical approach or Mark Hughes's faux-Barcelona style.
Their belief that Xherdan Shaqiri and Ibrahim Affelay are good players because they're decent on FIFA 17 is also rather irksome.
7. Tottenham
Nowhere near as irritating as their north London neighbours, but Spurs still comfortably make the top 10 for one reason only: MC Saundierez’s barbaric ‘You just got Kane'd’ video. It’s not right.
6. Liverpool
Liverpool’s online following is huge, entitled and largely delusional. According to internet Reds, their side are either Champions League winners or League One-standard rubbish – depending entirely on last weekend’s result.
Professional fansites like RedMenTV and The Anfield Wrap are excellent, but they’re let down by the reactionists. Oh, and every time owner John W. Henry tweets, supporters bombard his feed with ‘SIGN REUS’ messages. Original.
5. Chelsea
A lot of the more annoying Chelsea fans who patrol the internet started supporting the club in 2003, when Roman Abramovich pumped in billions, so this fifth-place ranking is perhaps unfair on those who toiled through the 1990s.
4. Crystal Palace
Via the internet, Palace fans have convinced themselves that they’re one of London’s biggest clubs. Buying Christian Benteke didn’t help, with some suggesting Europa League was the minimum requirement last season. Thankfully they didn’t win the FA Cup in 2016, or Alan Pardew’s dance would have been vindicated.
3. Manchester United
How to be a Manchester United fan on the internet:
Step 1: Pick a handle like @SimplyMartial, @PogbaTekkers, @probleMatic or @DangerousDeGea.
Step 2: Manically discuss whether ‘Player X’ is better than ‘Prime Gerrard’ and decide that he definitely is.
2. West Ham
The move to the London Stadium and the brilliance of Dimitri Payet did terrible things to online Hammers a couple of years ago. Despite all the evidence to the contrary, they still believe West Ham are one of the biggest clubs on the planet.
1. Arsenal
Until Arsene Wenger leaves, this is the closest Arsenal will get to a title. The Gooners absolutely walk the annoying fan league and extend their lead at the top season after season. ArsenalFanTV has made a group of core supporters famous, including the guy obsessed with net spend, the wannabe grime artist who stabs his Wenger voodoo doll each night, and the angry one with a giant bullring through the centre of his nose.
Oh, and then there’s Piers Morgan.
