Ranked! Premier League fans by their annoyingness

You can’t really begrudge Southampton fans for gloating online. Every year they have their best players and manager poached, but Saints always find a way to come back stronger the following campaign.

Their team plays nice football, too, and the only notable Southampton TV pundit, Matt Le Tissier, is an all-round good bloke. There are a few accounts dedicated to how evil Dejan Lovren is, but we’re happy to let that slide.