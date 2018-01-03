What EVERY Premier League club is missing – and who they could sign to fix it

Needed: An athletic central midfielder

Arsenal have required a combative midfielder ever since Gilberto Silva began to decline in 2007; more than a decade on, this remains their priority. Arsene Wenger’s tactical setup makes patrolling the Arsenal engine room one of the most difficult jobs in the Premier League, with Granit Xhaka having struggled since being installed as the Gunners’ deep-lying midfielder in 2016.

Wenger’s switch to a 3-4-3 formation heaps further pressure on those in the centre, and although Aaron Ramsey has been in excellent form this season there isn’t enough energy or agility in reserve. Jack Wilshere has made an impact since his return to the team, but he’s out of contract in the summer and can’t really be relied upon to stay fit.

Suggested signing: Abdoulaye Doucoure. Having added goals to his game this term, the Watford man has been called the Hornets’ "heartbeat" by Marco Silva – but despite a rumoured contract increase, he could feasibly be tempted away by a big-club offer.