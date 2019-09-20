A look back at Milan derby classics – from Meazza to Mark Hateley

AC Milan host city rivals Inter at the San Siro this weekend in the first Derby della Madonnina of the Serie A season.

Inter head into the clash with the bragging rights, having done the league double over their rivals last season and with the Nerazzurri currently sitting top of the table with three wins from three matches so far this campaign.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five of the most memorable Milan derbies.

Inter Milan 6 AC Milan 5 – November 6, 1949

Milan’s famous stadium in the San Siro district of the city is named after Italy great Giuseppe Meazza, who played for both clubs (PA Archive)

Almost 70 years ago the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza witnessed a record-breaking goalfest. Earlier in 1949 the derby ended in a 4-4 draw and the rivals were at their entertaining best again in the winter. Benito Lorenzi gave Inter a 5-4 lead late on but Carlo Annovazzi levelled things up. The drama was not over, however, as Amedeo Amadei completed his hat-trick to sneak the victory for the Nerazzurri.

AC Milan 2 Inter Milan 1 – October 28, 1984

In January 2016 AC Milan fans unfurled a large banner dedicated to English striker Mark Hateley before a derby they would go on to win 3-0. Their tribute was a reference to a clash just over 31 years previously, which memorably saw Hateley rise above Fulvio Collovati to head a winning goal past Walter Zenga.

Inter Milan 0 AC Milan 6 – May 11, 2001

AC Milan favourite Andriy Shevchenko won five trophies with the Rossoneri, including the Champions League in 2003 (John Giles/PA)

The biggest winning margin in the history of the Derby della Madonnina. Gianni Comandini gave the Rossoneri an early two-goal lead before Milan ran riot after the break, with Federico Giunti and Serginho scoring either side of a quickfire double from Andriy Shevchenko.

AC Milan 0 Inter Milan 4 – August 29, 2009

Diego Milito was on target in the Milan derby in 2009 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Inter went some way to avenging that 2001 hammering eight years later under Jose Mourinho. Thiago Motta put the Nerazzurri ahead before Gennaro Gattuso’s red card allowed Diego Milito to double the lead from the penalty spot. Milan were reeling and Maicon and Dejan Stankovic helped deliver the sucker punch.

Inter Milan 3 AC Milan 2 – October 15, 2017

Mauro Icardi scored a hat-trick to derail AC Milan’s hopes of challenging Juventus for the Serie A title at an early stage, after the Rossoneri had spent over 200 million euros on players including Leonardo Bonucci and Andre Silva in the summer. Suso had halved the deficit in the second half and Samir Handanovic’s late own goal set up a tense finale, which Icardi settled with a winner from the penalty spot.