AC Milan seal Scudetto for first time since 2010-11
By Ben Hayward published
AC Milan have reclaimed the Serie A title for the first time in more than a decade following an emphatic win at Sassuolo
AC Milan cruised to a 3-0 win at Sassuolo to seal their first Scudetto since 2010-11 and spark wild celebrations among their fans.
The Rossoneri needed only a point to claim the title, but secured the Serie A crown in style with an emphatic victory at the Mapei Stadium.
Two first-half goals from Olivier Giroud and a Franck Kessie effort nine minutes before the interval meant it was all wrapped up early on for Stefano Pioli's impressive side.
Substitute Zlatan Ibrahimovic saw a strike ruled out by VAR late in the second half, but even that could not dampen the mood as the players celebrated with the trophy on the pitch in jubilant scenes after the final whistle.
It was an incredible 14th domestic league title for the 40-year-old forward (although his two at Juventus were later revoked due to the Calciopoli scandal) and the Swede puffed on a cigar after the final whistle.
For Milan, it was a 19th Scudetto in total and a first since 2010-11, and it saw the Rossoneri reclaim the title from last year's winners - their local rivals Inter.
Inter finished second this time, two points behind AC Milan, following a 3-0 win of their own at home to Sampdoria.
Napoli came in third, with Juventus in fourth, some 16 points behind Milan after what was a disappointing campaign by their standards.
Milan's success also sparked wild celebrations in the city, with fans flocking to the centre and filling the Piazza del Duomo with red smoke and flags as the title was confirmed.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
