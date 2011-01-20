Adriano out with broken arm
ROME - AS Roma's Brazilian striker Adriano broke his right arm in Wednesday's Italian Cup win over city rivals Lazio, the Serie A club said in a statement on Thursday.
The statement gave no indication of how long he would be out for but media reports said he would miss at least a month's action.
Adriano, who also dislocated his shoulder in the same incident, had been linked in the media with a possible move back to Brazil in the January transfer window given his lack of playing time but he now looks set to stay put.
