Afellay out for six months after knee surgery
By app
Barcelona midfielder Ibrahim Afellay had surgery to rebuild the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Monday and the Netherlands international should be fit to return in around six months, his club said.
The 25-year-old, who sustained the injury in training last month, was operated on at a clinic in Barcelona, Barca said in a statement.
Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk said last week he was convinced Afellay would be fit in time for next year's European Championship in Poland and Ukraine and that he was a key part of the squad.
