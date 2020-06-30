Africa Cup of Nations postponed until 2022 because of coronavirus

The Africa Cup of Nations has been postponed until January 2022.

The competition has been moved back 12 months, the Confederation of African Football has confirmed.

The date for the tournament and the final matches of the qualifiers are yet to be decided.

The tournament was due to start in Cameroon in January 2021 but is delayed until 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision comes after Euro 2020 and the Copa America were both put back until 2021 earlier this year.

Algeria are the reigning champions after beating Senegal 1-0 in Cairo in 2019.