Aguero moves past Maradona but wants more from Argentina

Argentina forward Sergio Aguero was happy to move past Diego Maradona in the nation's goalscoring charts as he called on his side to continue improving.

Aguero scored a late winner to see Jorge Sampaoli's men edge Russia 1-0 in a friendly in Moscow on Saturday.

The goal was the Manchester City star's 35th for his country, moving him ahead of Maradona (34) and level with Hernan Crespo, and leaving him behind only Lionel Messi (61) and Gabriel Batistuta (54).

Aguero was satisfied with his side's performance as he urged them to grow ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

"I'm happy with the goal and with the victory, we played well and we have to keep growing," he said.

"There are a lot of new players and it's hard to get to know each other. I remember that we understood each other quite well.

"We have to continue on this road ahead of the World Cup."

Así convirtió el gol que le da la victoria a Argentina. November 11, 2017

Argentina face Nigeria in another friendly on Tuesday, although they will be without Messi for that clash.