Allegri refuses to be drawn on his Juventus future

Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that despite rumours to the contrary, he has not discussed a new contract with the Juventus board during the recent international break.

Juve boss Allegri has been linked with a switch away from the Juventus Stadium at the end of this campaign, with his current contract at the club set to expire in June 2018.

However, ahead of Juve's clash with Napoli on Sunday, Allegri - who has been widely rumoured to be in the running to replace Arsene Wenger should the Frenchman leave Arsenal - refused to be drawn on his future in Turin.

"Absolutely not. We have not met up, we're not discussing next season, as there is plenty of time for that," Allegri said.

"I haven't discussed the future with the board yet; we will have time to do that properly soon."