Angel Di Maria ditches Argentina return plans after terrifying pig's head death threat against his daughter

By
published

The veteran winger had intended to finish his career with hometown club Rosario Central, where he started his career

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 14: Angel Di Maria of Argentina reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angel Di Maria has put the brakes on his intended return his hometown club where he started his career, Rosario Central, after his sister was sent a box containing a pig's head, a bullet and a threat against his daughter's life if he went through on his plans.

Di Maria left Central in 2007 to move to Benfica, going on to play for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and then Benfica again.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.