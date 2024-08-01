Angel Di Maria ditches Argentina return plans after terrifying pig's head death threat against his daughter
The veteran winger had intended to finish his career with hometown club Rosario Central, where he started his career
Angel Di Maria has put the brakes on his intended return his hometown club where he started his career, Rosario Central, after his sister was sent a box containing a pig's head, a bullet and a threat against his daughter's life if he went through on his plans.
Di Maria left Central in 2007 to move to Benfica, going on to play for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and then Benfica again.
The 145-cap Argentina winger had previously stated his desire to return to Rosario to round out his career, but the threat has quite understandably caused him to reconsider.
Angel Di Maria ditches Rosario Central plans after family threatened
As reported by CBS News, Di Maria told TV station Rosario3: "There was a threat at my sister's business.
"It was a box with a pig head and a bullet in the forehead, and a note that said that if I returned to Rosario Central, the next head was that of my daughter Pia.
"I am not going to return to Rosario in this way. They touched my family and I am not going to allow that. Not at any price." Di Maria added that he was determined to protect his family's "peace and happiness".
Di Maria has also spoken out against what he sees an inadequate provision from the country's authorities to protect people's safety in the city.
Last year a shop owned by Lionel Messi's wife was fired on by gunmen in Rosario, with CBS reporting that the targeting of footballers and other high-profile figures has been 'interpreted as gangs flexing their muscles'.
Di Maria said: "It is disrespectful to talk about security and protocols for me when people from Rosario cannot go out to work, cannot wait for the bus without being robbed or killed for a backpack."
