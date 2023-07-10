Arsenal academy product in talks over shock Chelsea move: report

Arsenal are facing the prospect of Chelsea signing one of their biggest academy stars in years this summer.

The Gunners have had a busy window bringing in new talent. With a preseason trip to the United States on the horizon, the club are expected this week to announce the double capture of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal have even done business with Chelsea this summer already. Kai Havertz swapped west London for north earlier in the window for a deal thought to be worth £60 million – and now the two rivals may sit around the negotiating table once more.

According to Football Transfers, Hale End starlet Folarin Balogun is in talks with the Blues over a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have a lack of options up front, with Romelu Lukaku out of the fold following his stint on loan at Inter Milan, Havertz sold and Armando Broja recovering from a serious injury. Nicolas Jackson has been brought in as firepower – but Chelsea still want another forward.

United States international Balogun impressed hugely while on loan at Reims last season, scoring 21 Ligue 1 across the season. The 22-year-old Brooklyn-born forward has reportedly made it clear to Mikel Arteta that he would like to be starting next season, following his breakout.

The pathway to becoming Arsenal's first-choice No.9 is stacked with talent, however, with Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli all playing there last season. Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that the Gunners have reluctantly slapped a £50m price tag on Balogun as a result.

There are said to be plenty of other suitors for the player, with AC Milan and Crystal Palace also linked in recent weeks.

Balogun is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt.

