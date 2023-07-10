Arsenal academy product in talks over shock Chelsea move: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal could let one of their prized Hale End stars depart to Chelsea this summer, in one of the window's biggest shocks

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the pre season friendly between Arsenal XI and Watford at London Colney on July 08, 2023 in St Albans, England.
(Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are facing the prospect of Chelsea signing one of their biggest academy stars in years this summer.

The Gunners have had a busy window bringing in new talent. With a preseason trip to the United States on the horizon, the club are expected this week to announce the double capture of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal have even done business with Chelsea this summer already. Kai Havertz swapped west London for north earlier in the window for a deal thought to be worth £60 million – and now the two rivals may sit around the negotiating table once more.

Kai Havertz poses after signing for Arsenal on June 28, 2023 in Marbella, Spain.

Kai Havertz poses after signing for Arsenal (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

According to Football Transfers, Hale End starlet Folarin Balogun is in talks with the Blues over a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea have a lack of options up front, with Romelu Lukaku out of the fold following his stint on loan at Inter Milan, Havertz sold and Armando Broja recovering from a serious injury. Nicolas Jackson has been brought in as firepower – but Chelsea still want another forward. 

United States international Balogun impressed hugely while on loan at Reims last season, scoring 21 Ligue 1 across the season. The 22-year-old Brooklyn-born forward has reportedly made it clear to Mikel Arteta that he would like to be starting next season, following his breakout.

The pathway to becoming Arsenal's first-choice No.9 is stacked with talent, however, with Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli all playing there last season. Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that the Gunners have reluctantly slapped a £50m price tag on Balogun as a result. 

Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States scores a goal and celebrates during the CONCACAF Nations League Final game between United States and Canada at Allegiant Stadium; on June 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Folarin Balogun looks set to leave Arsenal for a huge fee (Image credit: Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

There are said to be plenty of other suitors for the player, with AC Milan and Crystal Palace also linked in recent weeks. 

Balogun is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal transfer news is ramping up this summer, with the Gunners set to loosen their wage structure to attract the best players.

Jurrien Timber looks to be next to joinMoises Caicedo is heavily linkedXavi Simons is on the radarIvan Fresneda could join, though Arsenal could sell £100m worth of players, too. Romeo Lavia is in the crosshairs – though Liverpool want him, too

Meanwhile Folarin Balogun is being valued at £50m.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 