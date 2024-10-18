Arsenal could strike bargain early in January for star, following agreement: report

Arsenal are preparing for the January transfer market, with a summer target back between the crosshairs.

The Gunners have started well to the season but plans are already in motion for where manager Mikel Arteta can strengthen his squad. Alexander Isak has been teased, while Florian Wirtz is constantly linked with a Premier League move.

Arteta could well return for a player he tried to buy in the summer, however.

Arsenal could seize January release clause opportunity

Arsenal may be about to make a January move (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal don't tend to do a lot of January business, with Leandro Trossard and Jorginho two rare examples from recent seasons.

It's clear though that Arsenal didn't do all the business that they perhaps expected to over the summer. Riccardo Calafiori was the headline acquisition, with Mikel Merino signing before the late loan deals for Neto and Raheem Sterling.

Calafiori was a big summer signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Joan Garcia of Espanyol is still on the cards for Arteta, with a release clause which encourages the Gunners to buy him early in January.

Over the summer, Mundo claims that the keeper's clause stood at €25 million up until August 15, before rising to €30m for the rest of the window. This was done to discourage clubs like Arsenal from making a late bid and wrecking the Catalan club's plans for the season.

Apparently, the same clause exists for January: Garcia will be cheaper for half the month before a rise in price late on.

Sport Witness notes, “Whether that prompts the Gunners to move early in January, remains to be seen. If they do, they save themselves €5m.” Arsenal managed to strike an agreement in principle with the player over terms, however, over the summer – and could revive that interest.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is a move that could well have legs – even though Arsenal signed Neto on loan as a backup to David Raya, who FourFourTwo named third in our list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now.

Arsenal don't have a senior third-choice option between the sticks and may well look to relegate Neto – who is ineligible for the League Cup – to that role, in order to secure Garcia. Both players would be cover anyway, so playing time isn't too much of an issue.

Who is Joan Garcia?

Joan Garcia in action for Espanyol (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Joan Garcia is a 23-year-old up-and-coming Spanish keeper who got his break last season.

Garcia broke into Espanyol's team over the course of last season to establish himself as the No.1, before winning an Olympic gold medal in Paris with La Roja's under-23 side.

Why do Arsenal want another goalkeeper?

David Raya has impressed at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have revolutionised their goalkeeping department in recent months, with goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana behind the changes.

Arteta brought Cana from Brentford, with Cana being instrumental in the signing of David Raya from the Bees. The Spaniard has a very particular style of goalkeeper that he wants Arsenal to have, starting with Raya as the No.1: excellent at distributing, commanding and able claim crosses confidently.

While Arsenal shifted Aaron Ramsdale on over the summer, they also brought in youngster Tommy Setford as a youth prospect between the sticks and tried to sign Dan Bentley from Wolves.

Garcia matches the profile that Arsenal are looking in goal as a backup and at 23, is able to potentially succeed Raya one day.