Arsenal have 'agreement' for expensive signing to end window: report

Arsenal have only made three signings this summer – but a fourth looks to be imminent.

The Gunners have looked to improve the floor of their squad rather than the ceiling this time around, addressing key areas without spending a fortune. David Raya's loan move from last term was made permanent, before Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino joined.

Arsenal fans, however, are somewhat concerned by the lack of a forward joining the club. It looks like one more deal could materialise – and it's unlikely to calm to any nerves in the fanbase.

Merino joined Arsenal earlier this week (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Imagess)

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Arsenal have a “verbal agreement” with Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. The north Londoners require a no.2 – and could make the move imminently.

This morning, David Ornstein of the Athletic has reported on the exit of Aaron Ramsdale, which is gathering pace. The England international is currently having his medical with Southampton, ahead of signing a four-year deal.

VIDEO Why Arsenal Want Mikel Merino So Badly

Any hopes of Garcia joining on the cheap, however, may be slim. Espanyol are, according to reports, unwilling to budge on the 23-year-old's €30 million release clause.

Arsenal don't have to negotiate and can trigger the clause before the window closes – but that price is a little more expensive than Arsenal would have liked for a backup. In FourFourTwo's opinion, however, that fee could eventually represent value for money.

Joan Garcia has an agreement to join Arsenal (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Garcia is still young and able to develop at Arsenal with a long-term view of becoming the no.1. As one of Europe's best at claiming crosses, he's perfectly in the mould of a young David Raya – making this signing more of a long-term fit than perhaps many realise.

The stopper is worth €800k, according to Transfermarkt. His contract expires in 2028.

