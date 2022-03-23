Arsenal report: 12-15 players expected to leave this summer

Arsenal are set for another summer clearout with a dozen or so players heading for the exit.

That's according to football.london, who estimate that manager Mikel Arteta could be rubber-stamping the departures of senior figures in and around the first team, as he looks to renovate his squad even further in his image. Of the 18 players in Arteta's first matchday squad, a 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth on Boxing Day 2019, just six remain – with Aaron Ramsdale having swapped sides from that day.

Ramsdale has since taken the no.1 spot from Bernd Leno, who despite a solid performance in the England international's absence last time out away to Aston Villa, is expected to leave this summer. US keeper Matt Turner is set to arrive from New England revolution.

Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Dino Mavropanos are set to sign for Fiorentina, Marseille and Stuttgart respectively after loan spells overseas, while other players out on loan seem likely to leave as well. Icelandic flop Alex Runarsson is on loan in Belgium, utility man Ainsley Maitland-Niles is working under Jose Mourinho at Roma, and on-loan Real Betis right-back Hector Bellerin all seem destined to be sold this summer.

Pablo Mari's future is uncertain as well. The Spaniard joined from Flamengo in Arteta's first transfer window but is currently on loan at Udinese – and seems likely to leave if William Saliba is integrated into the squad. Likewise, Cedric Soares' Arsenal career seems dependent on whether the club invest in a new right-back and Reiss Nelson's future seems dependent on how much he's developed away at Feyenoord.

Arsenal are also likely to face interest for midfielder Granit Xhaka, who was a target for Roma last summer, while Nicolas Pepe could be sacrificed three years after becoming the club's record signing, following inconsistency. Alexandre Lacazette, Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah complete the expected exits, as players out of contract.

Should the Gunners receive fees for all of these stars, they will be heavily armed in the transfer market – but given the recent strategy of the club, they may well choose to let many of these players leave for cheap on the basis of having cleared the wage bill.

Arteta is said to want another right-back, central midfielder and two attackers.

