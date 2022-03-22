Arsenal report: Gunners to hold talks with £35m Dutch wonderkid
By Mark White published
Arsenal are leading the chase for a highly-rated 22-year-old forward who can play across the frontline
Arsenal are one of a few sides targeting PSV star Cody Gakpo – and could well land the starlet, despite him signing a new contract in January.
Gakpo has impressed in recent times at the Eredivisie club, scoring and assisting 30 times in 36 appearances this season, playing across the frontline and even breaking into the senior Netherlands set-up. With Mikel Arteta said to be targeting two forwards this summer, the young Dutch talent fits the bill for a rotational option at the Emirates Stadium.
And even the fact that Gakpo has recently signed a new contract to remain with the one-time European champions until 2026 might not be too much of a snag in agreeing terms.
According to The Athletic, there's an agreement between the 22-year-old and PSV that the club won't stand in his way when it comes to selling him to a big club, with the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich interested in his services. Although no release clause has been set, the fee discussed is thought to be around £35m.
The outlet describes "serious conversations" between the elite clubs targeting Gakpo and PSV themselves.
In Arsenal's set-up, it's quite possible that the young Dutchman could slot into any of three positions. While he makes sense on the left of a front three as a right-footer who can cut in, Gakpo can also play up front or out on the right.
It's quite possible that he would be tried in each position by Arteta, who values positional versatility from his squad.
Gakpo is valued to be worth around £23m by Transfermarkt.
