Arsenal report: €100m striker to sign for Gunners ahead of Manchester United

Arsenal are in the driving seat ahead of Manchester United to sign their top-choice centre-forward this summer.

The Gunners have been linked with hitman Victor Osimhen since his Lille days, with the Nigerian striker having impressed the Emirates hierarchy over the years. With Mikel Arteta seeking a new striker this summer, the Serie A star's associative play has impressed him.

Napoli have slapped a whopping €100 million price tag on their talismanic figure's head, however, to ward off interest from both Arsenal and Manchester United. The player himself has reportedly told north London that he's prepared to pick red and white over the Red Devils, though.

(Image credit: Getty)

Italian news outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Osimhen has told Arsenal that he's willing to join them and rebuff an approach from United, thanks to the project that's underway under Arteta.

Champions League football would be a must for the striker to consider upping sticks from southern Italy, although with four games left to play of the Premier League football, Arsenal are in a much better position to offer that than the Red Devils.

Arteta is weighing up a number of strikers right now, with another star of Italian football this season, Tammy Abraham, under consideration.

(Image credit: PA)

Osimhen has an impressive return this season for Napoli, having delivered 23 goals and assists combined in 29 matches. He won't come cheap, however, with the club having smashed their transfer record to land him in 2020, paying almost £70m.

The 23-year-old is valued at around £54m by Transfermarkt.

